Merriam approves McCarthy’s second bid package of $10.5 million on community center construction

Construction on the new Merriam Community Center is underway, and councilmembers have unanimously approved a second bid package with McCarthy Building Companies.

Before the council voted last night, assistant city administrator Meredith Hauck gave councilmembers an update on construction so far. Demolition is complete, and site grade work has begun. McCarthy published its monthly drone video covering recap of construction on the community center during November.

The recently approved second bid package of $10.5 million covers costs for grading, installation of utilities and laying of the foundation and site concrete; work on these items will continue through February.

Hauck said the council will also consider the third bid package in February.

“That’s the point that we’ll adopt our final guaranteed maximum price for this project,” she said.

Construction of precast concrete for the community center as well as work on the parking garage will begin in the spring.

Hauck said the project remains on budget at $36.6 million. That includes a contingency of $1.1 million in uncommitted funds.

City staff has a meeting this week with the community center design committee to discuss the “fun features” of the aquatic center, Hauck said, adding that the public art committee is also searching for public art opportunities in the new community center space.