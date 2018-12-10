Briefly noted: SM East kicker Parker Willis commits to Mizzou

SM East kicker Parker Willis commits to play football at Missouri. SM East kicker Parker Willis announced on Twitter this weekend that he had accepted the University of Missouri’s preferred walk-on offer and would be playing football at the school next year. “First off, I owe all the glory to God,” Willis wrote in his announcement. “A huge thank you to my parents, for all their time and effort put into this, to Coach Hoover and all the other East coaches, and to Coach Hill for giving me the opportunity. Also big thanks to the best kicking coach in the country, Adam Tanalski.”
