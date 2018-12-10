Mission Wine & Spirits on Johnson Drive is going out of business

Mission Wine & Spirits in downtown Mission is closing its doors.

Owner Kate Lavender said rising rent and maintenance fees were driving factors in her decision to close shop. Competition from Tipsy’s Wine & Spirits, another liquor store nearby, as well as Lavender’s desire to spend more time with her adult children who live out of state also spurred her decision. She considered selling the business but didn’t have any takers.

Lavender’s last day of business is Dec. 31, although that date is flexible while she sells off her remaining product. She said she will begin discounting her products in the coming weeks and will officially move out by Jan. 15.

Mission Wine & Spirits opened in 2005 at 5801 Johnson Drive. Lavender employed three staff members. One of her employees has been on staff since day one, she added.

Lavender said she knows a lot of her customers will miss her store.

“I think a lot of people consider this store the nicest group of people working here, the friendliest,” Lavender said. “I’m going to miss a lot of people too; 13, almost 14 years. I’m going to miss a lot of my customers.”