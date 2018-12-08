Your Community: Notable books of 2018



Librarians at the Johnson County Library read a lot. Seriously: A LOT. This collective wisdom is too valuable to keep secret.

There are many ways to take advantage of this local literary brain trust. Librarians frequently post reading lists in the Library catalogue. You can also ask a librarian in person for a recommendation the next time you’re at one of the branches. Johnson County Library even hosted a national conference for Readers Advisors just this year. Librarians from across the US gathered at the Central branch to talk about the best ways to help patrons use libraries.

Still, there were so many amazing books released in 2018 that choosing what to read can be overwhelming. It should come as no surprise that the librarians recognized this and knew that by creating a list, it would serve and enrich our community. This list consists of fifty books in ten different categories: these could be book club picks, suggestions for New Years’ resolutions, ideas for gifts during the holiday season, or just good books that you might like.

View the Notable Books List to find great recommendations from the best-read group in all of Johnson County. Every recommendation is available for check out at one of the Johnson County Library locations.

