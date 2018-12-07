Prairie Village’s Café Provence among elite list of OpenTable’s Best Restaurants in America

Café Provence, the neighborhood restaurant that’s been dishing up traditional French cuisine at the Village Shops for more than 15 years, is among the 100 best restaurants in the country, according to reservations website OpenTable.

Café Provence is the only restaurant in Kansas and Missouri and the entire Central Plains to make the list. OpenTable determines its 100 Best Restaurants based on analysis of more the 12 million reviews of 28,000 restaurants across America.

The bistro has been a perennial fixture on the OpenTable list and has earned other culinary accolades, including being named the best restaurant in Kansas City by Zagat at one point.

Patrick and Joanne Quillec, the restaurant’s proprietors, opened a specialty shop selling to-go versions of some of diners’ favorites from the Café Provence menu at the Village Shops back in 2013. The Quillec’s son Philip is the executive chef at Café Provence.