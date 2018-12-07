Former Shawnee councilmember Justin Adrian waives preliminary hearing on charges of unlawful sexual relations

Justin Adrian, the former Olathe Public Schools teacher who resigned from the Shawnee City Council in September, on Friday waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of unlawful sexual relations with a student at Olathe East.

In a brief court appearance today, Adrian agreed to forgo a full preliminary hearing. No witnesses were heard and no evidence was entered into the record. His next court appearance is a scheduling conference at 10:45 a.m. Jan. 23 in Division 19 at the Johnson County Courthouse. The district attorney and Adrian’s legal counsel, Lindsey Erickson, will discuss at that time the next steps in his case.

Adrian resigned from his post on the Shawnee governing body two days after he was placed on administrative leave with Olathe Public Schools.

Court records indicate Adrian is charged with having consensual sexual relations with a student. According to the court filing, the student was older than 16, which is the age of consent in Kansas. However, Kansas law prohibits public school teachers and administrators from engaging in sexual activity with students at their schools.

Adrian posted bond shortly after he was arrested Sept. 25; he is prohibited from contact with children, although Judge Sara Welch has permitted him to see his niece and nephew and his husband’s niece and nephew during the holidays.

He’s also permitted to enter places that serve alcohol, but he is prohibited from drinking.