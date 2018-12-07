High school students in KC metro area compete in visual arts at Merriam Community Center

Students from all over the Kansas City metro area showcased their artistic talent last night at a visual arts competition.

The exhibit took place at the 22nd annual High School Visual Arts Competition yesterday evening at the Tim Murphy Art Gallery at the Irene B. French Community Center.

Anna Slocum, Merriam parks and recreation director, said the city organizes the competition every year to introduce young adults to the competitive art world, and also give them the chance to be critiqued by a professional artist.

“Kids are recognized for athletics; they need to be recognized for arts and culture,” Slocum said. “This gives us an opportunity to recognize students for an area that sometimes is not always recognized at this level.”

The competition is divided into four categories: two-dimensional, three-dimensional, photography and computer-generated. Teachers from 24 high schools across Kansas and Missouri entered 1,355 pieces of artwork from their students. Of those, only 160 pieces from 22 schools were accepted. And only 24 pieces actually placed in competition.

All 160 pieces of accepted artwork were on display during the opening reception. During the exhibit, Kirsten Mills met up with her daughter to admire her art piece on display. Olivia Mills, a senior at De Soto High School, won first place in the computer generated category for her piece, “Evolution.”

Olivia began her piece by deconstructing a butterfly (selectively removing pieces of the wings); she even utilized layering techniques from her artist grandfather, Skip Harwick. Olivia used Adobe Illustrator exclusively.

“She saw how the deconstruction was as beautiful as the construction itself,” Kirsten Mills said.

Submissions at this year’s competition were judged by Marshall, Missouri-based artist-couple Ted and Jan Denton. During the awards ceremony, the judges announce winners and then explain why each piece was selected for first, second or third place or honorable mention.

Roughly 300 people attended the opening reception.

Here’s the list of 2018 High School Visual Arts Competition winners:

Photography

1st place: “Distant” by Sophia Bowersock, Blue Valley West High School

2nd place: “Ambitious Jonas” by Leslie Ostronic, Lawrence High School

3rd place: “Batter Up” by Loren McQueeny, DeSoto High School

Honorable mention: “Trouble” by Leslie Ostronic, Lawrence High School

Honorable mention: “Cracking Open a Cold Horizon” by Anna Welton, Lawrence Free State High School

Honorable mention: “Tail Lights” by Robby Helling, Blue Valley West High School

Two-dimensional

1st place: “Grandpa” by Katelyn Robey, Park Hill High School

2nd place: “Mold” by Wyatt Carson, Lawrence High School

3rd place: “Mother” by Ja-Min Lee, Blue Valley Northwest High School

Honorable mention: “Red White & Blue” by Wyatt Carson, Lawrence High School

Honorable mention: “A Look in the Mirror” by Eric Galbreath, Lawrence High School

Honorable mention: “Wash” by Anya Thurman, Staley High School

Three-dimensional

1st place: “Holding for You” by Gauge Kellogg, Olathe West High School

2nd place: “A Light Within” by Kaylee Klienschmit, Olathe West High School

3rd place: “Two Dip Chip” by Hailey Warden, Olathe Northwest High School

Honorable mention: “Bone Spur” by Alex Hardinger, Blue Valley West High School

Honorable mention: “Hic Sunt Dracones” by Genevieve Ansay, Blue Valley Northwest High School

Honorable mention: “Trickle” by Natalie Beiter, Baldwin High School

Computer-generated