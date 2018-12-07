Briefly noted: Xu says education funding, Medicaid expansion are top priorities;

Xu says education funding, Medicaid expansion top list of priorities. Interviewed the Topeka Captial-Journal as part of a piece on freshman legislators, District 25 Democrat Rui Xu said that he plans to make education funding and Medicaid expansion his priorities when he gets to the capitol, but that he hopes to be able to focus on energy policy and climate change as well. [Kansas House newcomers burst on political scene eager for reform — Topeka Capital-Journal]
