John Diemer, Indian Woods, SM South put on lockdown as law enforcement looks for suspects in KHP pursuit

School administrators placed John Diemer Elementary and Indian Woods Middle School on lockdown this morning as law enforcement look for suspects who fled on foot after being pursued by the Kansas Highway Patrol in a vehicle.

Building staff say the lockdown began before 8:30 a.m. this morning. District officials said the lockdown was related to a “community issue” and not directly tied to any threat to the schools.

Overland Park Police Department Public Information Officer John Lacy said the “suspects are out on foot in the area” after a pursuit involving KHP.

UPDATED 9:27 a.m.: John Diemer just got the all clear to remove the lockdown. Students and teachers had been confined to their classrooms for the past hour as police worked to located the suspect. Some teachers had been scheduled to administer MAP testing this morning, but delayed it because the kids were distracted by the lockdown.

Overland Park police announced on Twitter that a single suspect had been detained:

Media: In reference to the pursuit which started in KCMO and ended in the 10000 block of Horton we have one detained. Meet me at W.101 Ter and Horton for further details. — John P. Lacy (@OPPD_PIO) December 6, 2018

UDPATED 9:32 a.m.: District officials said SM South was placed on lockdown as well as Diemer and Indian Woods in relation to the incident.