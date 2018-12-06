Briefly noted: National press looks at victories of LGBTQ+ candidates in Shawnee Mission area; Leaders talk addressing climate change at local level; SM East kicker gets offer from Mizzou

National NBC News piece examines victories of LGBTQ+ candidates in Shawnee Mission area. NBC News this week published a piece examining the election of three openly gay lawmakers — Sharice Davids to Congress and Brandon Woodard and Susan Ruiz to the state House — in northeastern Kansas and what it means for LGBTQ+ rights in the state. [Kansas sees LGBTQ milestones, yet big change may come slowly — NBC News]

Shawnee Mission leaders discuss work to address climate change at the local level on Up to Date. Roeland Park Mayor Mike Kelly and Shawnee city councilmember Lindsey Constance were guests on KCUR’s Up to Date on Wednesday, discussing the workshop they are organizing to share ideas for addressing climate change at the local level. “We think that cities do hold the key to solving these issues,” Kelly said on the program. You can listen to the segment here.

SM East kicker gets offer from Mizzou. Parker Willis, the SM East field goal kicker who made a successful 56-yard attempt as a junior last year, announced this week that he has received a preferred walk-on offer from the University of Missouri.