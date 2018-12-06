Best Bets for the Weekend: It’s Christmas season in Kansas

If you play your cards right you should be able to check off most of the items on your Christmas Bucket List this weekend.
- Head to Sylvester Powell on Friday night for Holiday Lights and Festive Sights. Listen to local choirs, visit Mr. & Mrs. Claus, sip on hot chocolate, eat s’mores and enjoy various activities.
- Indulge in some nostalgia while watching The Christmas Truce of 1914 at B&B Theatres in Shawnee, beginning Friday night. Presented by the Music Theatre of Kansas City.
- Join the big man at Ironwoods Park in Leawood on Saturday for some all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage and fruit during Breakfast with Santa.
- On Saturday check out the Holiday Marketplace at the Roeland Park Community Center for some family friendly shopping and activities. Children will enjoy a visit from Santa, holiday crafts and a special shopping experience to find the perfect gift for family members. Volunteers will be on hand to help kids purchase affordable presents and assist in the wrapping to keep the gifts a surprise. Gingerbread house making and lunch are also on the docket.
- The Johnson County Library is bringing it’s Gingerbread House Making workshop to the Monticello branch Saturday. Children and caregivers can build a delicious house for their gingerbread friends.