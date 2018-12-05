SMAC PTA honors this year’s Reflections arts competition winners

Jay Senter - December 5, 2018 9:00 am
Patrons checked out the Reflections works during Monday’s open house. Photo credit SMAC PTA.

The Shawnee Mission Area Council PTA this week recognized the 20 Shawnee Mission students who took awards in this year’s National PTA Reflections Program, which challenges students to create works of art around a common theme.

This year’s theme was “Heroes Around Me,” and inspired students to produce music compositions, visual art work, and dance choreographies, among other works. More than 100 students submitted work for the competition. The winners were honored at an open house event at the Center for Academic Achievement on Monday, where their works were displayed. The winners will also be recognized at the Board of Education meeting Jan. 14.

The following students earned this year’s Awards of Excellence in Shawnee Mission and will now advance to the statewide competition.

Clair Poggie with her work “Strong Women Can Be Heroes.”

Dance Choreography

  • Intermediate division: “Magic Heroes” by Isadora Herbst, Ray Marsh Elementary
  • Middle School division: “Everyday Heroes” by Kira Wagner, Westridge Middle School
  • High School division: “Military Heroes” by Megan Formwalt, Shawnee Mission Northwest High School

Film Production

  • Intermediate division: “Erik” by Hannah Achatz, Westwood View Elementary
  • Middle School division: “Leaves” by Caitlyn Pflumm, Ray Marsh Elementary
  • High School division: “Born To Be A Hero” by Josh Marvine, Shawnee Mission Northwest High School

Literature

  • Primary division: “Heroes Around Us” by Brecklyn Harrison, Trailwood Elementary
  • Intermediate division: “Officer Heroes” by Isabel Wisdom, Belinder Elementary
  • Middle School division: “Hands” by Morgan Tate, Trailridge Middle School
  • High School division: “Drowning” by Alice Newell, Shawnee Mission Northwest High School

Music Composition

  • Intermediate division: “Imperfect” by Serafina Kessler, Westwood View Elementary
  • Middle School division: “Blues Boy” by Hudson O’Neill, Indian Hills Middle School
  • High School division: “Always Remembered” by Lakin Gambill, Shawnee Mission West High School

Photography

  • Primary division: “Hometown Heroes” by Luke Woods, Diemer Elementary
  • Intermediate division: “Growing the Future” by Elizabeth Barnes, Christa McAuliffe Elementary
  • Middle School division: “Heroes of America” by Teal Franklin, Trailridge Middle School
  • High School division: “Pixels” by Ava B. Chinnock, Shawnee Mission East High School

Visual Art

  • Primary division: “Strong Women Can Be Heroes.” by Claire Poggie, Rushton Elementary
  • Intermediate division: “Different” by Eden Wagner, Trailwood Elementary
  • Middle School division: “Be The Change” by Mariam Sufi, Briarwood Elementary School
  • High School division: “Riley, Austin and Ellie” by River Julianna Hennick, Shawnee Mission East High School

