SMAC PTA honors this year’s Reflections arts competition winners

The Shawnee Mission Area Council PTA this week recognized the 20 Shawnee Mission students who took awards in this year’s National PTA Reflections Program, which challenges students to create works of art around a common theme.

This year’s theme was “Heroes Around Me,” and inspired students to produce music compositions, visual art work, and dance choreographies, among other works. More than 100 students submitted work for the competition. The winners were honored at an open house event at the Center for Academic Achievement on Monday, where their works were displayed. The winners will also be recognized at the Board of Education meeting Jan. 14.

The following students earned this year’s Awards of Excellence in Shawnee Mission and will now advance to the statewide competition.

Dance Choreography

Intermediate division: “Magic Heroes” by Isadora Herbst, Ray Marsh Elementary

Middle School division: “Everyday Heroes” by Kira Wagner, Westridge Middle School

High School division: “Military Heroes” by Megan Formwalt, Shawnee Mission Northwest High School

Film Production

Intermediate division: “Erik” by Hannah Achatz, Westwood View Elementary

Middle School division: “Leaves” by Caitlyn Pflumm, Ray Marsh Elementary

High School division: “Born To Be A Hero” by Josh Marvine, Shawnee Mission Northwest High School

Literature

Primary division: “Heroes Around Us” by Brecklyn Harrison, Trailwood Elementary

Intermediate division: “Officer Heroes” by Isabel Wisdom, Belinder Elementary

Middle School division: “Hands” by Morgan Tate, Trailridge Middle School

High School division: “Drowning” by Alice Newell, Shawnee Mission Northwest High School

Music Composition

Intermediate division: “Imperfect” by Serafina Kessler, Westwood View Elementary

Middle School division: “Blues Boy” by Hudson O’Neill, Indian Hills Middle School

High School division: “Always Remembered” by Lakin Gambill, Shawnee Mission West High School

Photography

Primary division: “Hometown Heroes” by Luke Woods, Diemer Elementary

Intermediate division: “Growing the Future” by Elizabeth Barnes, Christa McAuliffe Elementary

Middle School division: “Heroes of America” by Teal Franklin, Trailridge Middle School

High School division: “Pixels” by Ava B. Chinnock, Shawnee Mission East High School

Visual Art