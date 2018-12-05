Rain and snow delay Dairy Queen construction in western Shawnee

Rain and snow has delayed construction on the new Dairy Queen in western Shawnee, but company staff is hopeful the restaurant will open by the first of the year.

The Dairy Queen is nearly complete at 22520 Midland Drive, next to Wendy’s and across Shawnee Mission Parkway from Monticello Library.

“We’re doing everything we can to open before the end of the year; however, weather and construction issues are not cooperating, so we might end up opening early January,” said Aicha Bascaro, vice president of operations for Fast N Friendly Stores, the Dairy Queen franchisee over locations in Shawnee.

Franchise owner Abdul Qudus is still hiring for six positions on a staff of 30 for the new location in western Shawnee.

Bascaro said she and Qudus think having a Dairy Queen in the area is a “great add-on to the community.”

“The neighborhood environment, the amazing growth that is happening there in the area, all those things make it a great location for Dairy Queen,” Bascaro said. “Dairy Queen as a brand has been around for a long time, and so we have people that are older that love are brand and have great, fond memories of their childhood. And there are so many family-friendly neighborhoods nearby; of course, the kids love our product.”

Bascaro added that the location near the library is also a bonus because the company wants to attract library patrons.

The Dairy Queen in western Shawnee will be Qudus’s fourth location opening in Johnson County. Qudus and Bascaro are already planning to find a fifth location as well.

“We’re definitely looking to continue growth, and when we open will depend on when we find the right location,” Bascaro said. “Finding the right location is always a challenge, so we’re looking.”

His other most recent Dairy Queen store opening is at 8601 W. 137th St. in Overland Park earlier this year.