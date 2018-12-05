Briefly noted: PBI-Gordon completes relocation from KCMO to new Shawnee headquarters

PBI-Gordon complete relocation to new Shawnee Crossings office. PBI-Gordon, the manufacturing company the produces professional turf and landscape products as well as products for the animal health, nutrition and grooming industries, has finished its relocation to its new headquarters in Shawnee. The company recently left its former headquarters in the West Bottoms for the new 95,510 square foot office in the Shawnee Crossings building on 68th Terrace. More than 100 employees are now stationed in the new headquarters. “Our new headquarters at Shawnee Crossing will give us room to accommodate…growth, provide a modern and interactive environment for our employee-owners, and continue to be part of the fabric of the greater Kansas City community,” said CEO Don Chew.
Never miss a story. Try full access today for just 99¢
You want to know what’s happening in Shawnee Mission. We make it easy. Sign up today for just 99¢ and get full access to all stories plus our premium email newsletters.