Your Health: Smart substitutions

Many different allergies, conditions and diets can affect your diet. Lactose intolerance may have you avoiding dairy, or you could simply be trying to avoid sugar. Instead of searching for all-new recipes, try tweaking your favorites.

The MyHealthKC Substitutes in Cooking guide outlines low-fat, low glycemic index and plant-based alternatives to the dairy, sugar and fat you may see in recipes. With a few simple swaps, you can tailor your favorite recipes to fit your new lifestyle.

MyHealthKC.com is your resource for living well in Kansas City. Backed by the experts at Shawnee Mission Health, MyHealthKC.com helps you explore local recipes, guides, wellness events and more to support your daily health journey.