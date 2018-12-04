Merriam will increase home improvement grant funds to $50,000 for 2019

Merriam is adding thousands of dollars to its exterior home improvement grant program next year and lowering the threshold for residents to participate.

The city council increased funding for this program by an additional $20,000 because of the program’s success this year. A total of $50,000 will be granted to Merriam residents making enhancements to their homes through the program in 2019.

Exterior home improvement grant programs like the ones offered in Prairie Village and Merriam provide partial reimbursements for residents who undertake home improvement projects that increase home value and curb appeal. They’re often used to incentivize homeowners in aging neighborhoods to maintain property values.

In 2018, the Merriam city council designated $30,000 for residents’ home improvement projects, such as replacement of siding and gutters, tree removal and other landscaping projects and replacement of windows and driveways. Some residents installed solar panels using funds from the program.

Merriam staff reported that 16 property owners received funding this year. The average reimbursement was $1,875, with project costs ranging from $5,460 to $25,736. Residents were required to invest at least $4,000 of their own money to receive a reimbursement.

More property owners can take advantage of this grant program next year because the city council increased the program’s funding to $50,000 and lowered the minimum household investment to $3,000, according to the e-newsletter.

David Easley, the city’s neighborhood services manager, said residents should start getting estimates for home improvement projects now because Merriam will begin accepting applications Jan. 2. Residents will receive funds on a first come, first serve basis until all money is allocated.

Contact Easley at 913-322-5526 or [email protected] with any questions.