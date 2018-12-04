Briefly noted: Lancer Dancer Clinic registration open

Lancer Dancer Clinic sign up open. The annual Lancer Dancer Clinic returns to SM East Friday, Dec. 21. The clinic is open to all K-8 students, and provides the opportunity to learn dance technique from members of the Lancer Dancers. No experience is necessary. Students will get to perform the dance they learn at the clinic during half time of the basketball games in the SM East gym that night. Funds raised through the clinic help support the dance team by allowing them to pay for travel to competitions and costumes. Registration information is here.
