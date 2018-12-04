After 6 years, Geo’s Pizzeria permanently closes at Regency Park

After six years, Geo’s Pizzeria in Overland Park has permanently closed.

Alan Jeter and his daughter, Haley Jeter, opened the pizzeria and sub shop in November 2012 and ran it until they closed for business Nov. 17.

Several weeks ago, Haley Jeter said business was great and the family loved serving its customers, but the operation was getting to be too much for the two of them to handle. Additionally, her father has had some health complications, she added.

Located at 9220 Metcalf Ave., the pizzeria was well liked and had a following of regular customers. Haley Jeter remarked on seeing the same faces every day, especially for lunch.

It’s the third restaurant at Regency Park in Overland Park to close since mid-2017. Romano’s Macaroni Grill shuttered in May 2017. And Billy Sims BBQ, which was just two doors down from Geo’s, closed in November 2017 after just five months in business.

Overland Park has approved a package of public finance incentives for the owner of Regency Park to redevelop the center, which has seen a number of prominent tenants come and go in recent years.