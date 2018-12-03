Updates from Johnson County Community College: Achieve your goals

When it comes to setting and meeting goals, Johnson County Community College has your back. Our smaller class sizes, affordable tuition rates and state-of-the-art facilities entice students throughout our community and around the globe. We are a home away from home that fosters creativity and puts you on the fast track to an in-demand career.

But don’t take it from us. Here’s what our awesome students have to say:

“JCCC is helping me achieve my goals by giving me an affordable way to rack up credit hours without racking up student debt. This makes it easier for me to transfer and obtain a bachelor’s degree from a four-year university.” – Luis Alains

“JCCC helps me achieve my goals by giving me an athletic scholarship and an academic scholarship to help me go here for free! I love all of my professors. They push me to be my best. Going here has made me a better student and will help me excel at a four-year university.” – Avery Smith

“I attended JCCC for two years and the high-caliber instructors, friends I made, and the various resources on campus made it possible for me to advance into the program I was striving for. Several years later, I am back at JCCC to further my professional goals as an instructor, and am able to give back to the school that gave me my future.” – Lydia Summers

“JCCC has equipped me with the knowledge and skills to move forward in finishing my four-year degree. JCCC also supports me as an international student with scholarships and opportunities for jobs on campus. This is the best experience you can get at a Community College.” – Rubens Ðavanso

“JCCC is helping me afford to get all of my pre-requisites to dual major in mathematics and mathematics education. Without JCCC, I wouldn’t have made as many friends as I have now.” – Zanderz McClue

The new year is less than a month away. As you evaluate your priorities and set goals for 2019, add JCCC to your list. We offer flexible online and on-campus classes and extracurricular experiences that transcend the norm. Enrollment for winter session and spring semester is underway. Visit jccc.edu/enroll to learn more.