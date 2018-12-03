Shawnee planning commission to consider Veterans Park senior housing development plans

New plans continue this week for a senior housing development near Veterans Park in Shawnee.

Schlagel & Associates, on behalf of developer Veterans Park Senior Village LLC, is requesting final plat and final site plan approval for Veterans Park Senior Village, a senior residential housing development in the 6100 block of Pflumm Road, just west of Pflumm and north of 62nd Street.

The Shawnee planning commission will consider the final site plan tonight.

The developer’s plans call for the creation of an independent senior residential development with 60 attached villa units in 30 buildings as condominiums and 240 apartment units in five multi-story buildings. The property is zoned as planned unit development mixed residential, with a final plat of six lots and three tracts on 28.66 acres.

Once developed, the property will have a clubhouse with a pool, patio space, as well as a wet bottom detention pond for stormwater management. A sidewalk will also extend to the north and connect with the trail in Pflumm-Bichelmeyer Park.

The developer intends for the 60 villa units to be marketed to “empty nesters” age 55 or older. Each unit will range from 1,558 to 2,300 square feet and have two bedrooms, two bathrooms and two car garages. All homes will have basements with some walkouts.

Here is a look at plans for one of the multi-story apartment buildings:

The planning commission will also discuss rezoning a neighboring section of the property that was formerly part of the Cobblestone Court project. The property is located on the west side of the 6100 block of Pflumm Road.

In September 2014, these properties were part of the Cobblestone Court project that rezoned three duplex and four single-family properties to a combination of multifamily and mixed-use. They now need to be rezoned back to their original statuses.

Because the Cobblestone Court project was abandoned by the developer after rezoning, the properties are in a legal non-conforming zoning status, according to a Dec. 3 city memo from planning staff.

The Shawnee council in September dissolved the tax increment finance district created for Cobblestone. The rest of the senior living project, now a part of Veterans Park, was also rezoned earlier this year.