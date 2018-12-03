Public Works Director Jose Leon leaves Roeland Park for new job in Spring Hill

After four years with Roeland Park, Jose Leon has stepped down as public works director.

Leon has moved to a position with the city of Spring Hill, Kansas, as assistant city administrator for public works, community development and physical plant. His last day with Roeland Park was Nov. 30, and his first day at Spring Hill was Dec. 1.

Mayor Mike Kelly of Roeland Park said Leon’s departure was “disappointing.”

“But (we’re) excited for him, for a new opportunity that he was interested in pursuing,” Kelly said. “We wish him the best.”

Leon was one of the primary members of the city team leading Roe Boulevard 2020, a comprehensive city project to revamp the major corridor running north through Roeland Park.

“He was a valuable team member and worked very hard to help us put that in motion,” Kelly said.

Roeland Park city staff is seeking applicants to fill Leon’s former role. Kelly said city administrator Keith Moody and city clerk Kelley Bohon are working to try to make sure the opening is widely promoted so the city can have a “good slate of candidates” who will be interviewed in the coming weeks.

The hiring panel consists of the mayor, city administrator and the public works committee comprised of councilmembers. Kelly said they hope to have the position filled by the end of the year.

Donnie Scharff of Roeland Park Public Works is serving as the interim director of the department following Leon’s departure.