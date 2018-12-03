Briefly noted: Harvesters holding holiday workshops at Oak Park Mall

Harvesters holding holiday workshops at Oak Park Mall. Harvesters, the community food network serving greater Kansas City, is hosing a series of workshops at Oak Park Mall this holiday season. The hour-long sessions include activities designed to teach kids and parents about the issue of hunger in our community. Each session includes packing a Harvesters Holiday Box with food for a local family. Harvesters requests a contribution of $10 per box packed to cover the cost of the food. More information about the sessions which are offered Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, can be found here.
