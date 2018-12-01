Sponsored Post

Your Community: Homework help for students

Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor - December 1, 2018 10:00 am


If your student needs assistance to complete those term papers, are struggling with complex math problems or would like help studying for finals, that can be a difficult, complex and potentially emotionally-draining process for both of you. But don’t worry, the Johnson County Library has a resource that can help with that. With your library card, you have access to live one-on-one online tutoring and test prep from Tutor.com. Simply visit the Live Homework Help page to start or learn more.

As an added bonus, Tutor.com is testing out a new way to help students – webinars. Check out the two that will be offered in December.

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!


Dimensional Analysis in Math, Science and Healthcare Courses
Wednesday, December 5th at 4 pm EST (will be recorded for students in later time zones)
Students may register here.
and
Strategies for Writing Success – geared to help those middle and high school students who are in the midst of term paper writing season!
Thursday, December 6th at 4 pm EST (will be recorded for students in later time zones)
Students may register here.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom

Never miss a story. Try full access today for just 99¢

You want to know what’s happening in Shawnee Mission. We make it easy. Sign up today for just 99¢ and get full access to all stories plus our premium email newsletters.

Try a subscription

Subscribe for access to comments section

Related stories