Your Community: Homework help for students





If your student needs assistance to complete those term papers, are struggling with complex math problems or would like help studying for finals, that can be a difficult, complex and potentially emotionally-draining process for both of you. But don’t worry, the Johnson County Library has a resource that can help with that. With your library card, you have access to live one-on-one online tutoring and test prep from Tutor.com. Simply visit the Live Homework Help page to start or learn more.

As an added bonus, Tutor.com is testing out a new way to help students – webinars. Check out the two that will be offered in December.

Dimensional Analysis in Math, Science and Healthcare Courses

Wednesday, December 5th at 4 pm EST (will be recorded for students in later time zones)

Students may register here.

and

Strategies for Writing Success – geared to help those middle and high school students who are in the midst of term paper writing season!

Thursday, December 6th at 4 pm EST (will be recorded for students in later time zones)

Students may register here.

