Briefly noted: Incoming PV mayor leads tree lighting ceremony at Corinth Square; Public meeting on Roeland Park traffic signal removal

Mayor-elect leads lighting ceremony in Prairie Village. Eric Mikkelson, who defeated Serena Schermoly in this month’s mayoral election in Prairie Village, made his first appearance leading a city event on Thursday. Mikkelson, with the assistance of SM East Homecoming King Jack Melvin, KC Wolf, Santa Claus and Blue from Sporting KC, flipped the switch at the annual Mayor’s Holiday Tree Lighting event at Corinth Square. Donations collected at the event benefit the Prairie Village Foundation.

Roeland Park to hold meeting on possible removal of 52nd Street traffic signal. Roeland Park will be holding a public meeting Dec. 19 on the planned removal of the traffic signal at Roe Blvd. and 52nd Street as part of the Roe Blvd. 2020 project. Staff and project engineers will be on hand to answer questions about the project design and safety issues associated with the traffic signal.