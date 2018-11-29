Shawnee’s 2019 CDBG plan dedicates funds to city street infrastructure

Shawnee has submitted its application for Community Development Block Grant funding for the next five years.

Should the Kansas Department of Commerce accept Shawnee’s application as is, the city would receive $285,302 in CDBG funds. A majority of the city’s funding request is $217,602 to be dedicated toward street infrastructure improvements on 60th Street between Flint Street and Nieman Road.

Other projects and the city’s funding requests include:

Minor Home Repair Program: $25,000

Johnson County Parks and Recreation: $11,700

Salvation Army: $7,500

Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas: $5,000

Mercy and Truth Medical Missions: $18,500

The Shawnee council approved in a 7-0 vote Monday the 2019 CDBG plan. Councilmember Matt Zimmerman was absent.

CDBG funds are designed to provide assistance to low- and moderate-income residents. The city’s five-year plan was updated to include housing rehabilitation, stormwater and street and sidewalk improvements, subsistence payments to low-income Shawnee residents, payments to subsidize child care, and funding for healthcare services for uninsured residents, according to a Nov. 26 city memo from community development director Doug Allmon.

Next year will be the fifth year under the five-year consolidated plan.

If funding exceeds $285,302, Shawnee plans to use the additional funds for the street infrastructure project. If less funding is received, the city will reduce funds for infrastructure as well as allocations to human service providers to meet the maximum 15 percent allowed by the program.

Monday was the second and final public hearing on the 2019 CDBG application. There was no discussion from the council or public comment.