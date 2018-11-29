MainStream post on ‘extremism from both sides’ sparks debate about party affiliation

For the past few years in Topeka, Shawnee Mission area Reps. Linda Gallagher and Melissa Rooker cast vote after vote in alignment with the values promoted by the moderate MainStream Coalition — from gun control to education funding to LGBTQ+ rights — often bucking the majority of their Republican caucus in the process.

Earlier this month, though, voters opted to replace Rooker and Gallagher with Rui Xu and Susan Ruiz, Democrats who share essentially the same positions on those hot-button issues. And some MainStream leaders are wondering why.

In the group’s weekly post on Monday, a piece entitled “What’s the Moderate with Kansas?”, MainStream renewed its call for a commitment to the concept of political moderation, and warned that some local races had witnessed “a disheartening trend towards extremism among liberals” that hadn’t been seen before.

“Legislators who had a 100% record of voting for women, gun sense, reasonable taxes, education spending, healthcare expansion, and LGBTQ+ issues were demonized and ‘kicked out’ simply because they had an (R) behind their name,” reads the piece. “Some were attacked beyond the pale, their service ignored, their record tarnished with innuendo.”

MainStream has a long history of criticizing hardline conservatives who have gained a good deal of influence over Republican politics in the state — and the group has become a target of criticism by conservatives, itself. But, MainStream said in the post, this election marked the first time it had faced such attacks from the left.

“Even to us here at MainStream, habituated as we are to being called ‘communists’ by the extremists on the right, it was a shock to be called ‘fascists’ by these extremists on the left,” reads the post.

MainStream Executive Director Brandi Fisher said the election cycle that saw the losses of several moderate legislators — both Democrats and Republicans — had the organization fretting about the future of the moderate cause.

“This week’s post came as a response to what we saw as some of the key challenges during this election cycle and concerns we have for the political landscape going forward,” Fisher wrote in an email. “The piece reflects messaging that we have been communicating for years and in some ways, since our inception: We see moderation not as a political position but as an approach. We see moderation as the counter to political extremism. Kansas has a moderate history and we believe this is something to be highlighted and celebrated.”

Democrats respond to charges of extremism