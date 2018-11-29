Briefly noted: Bishop Miege recognizes 6 seniors headed to play college sports

Jay Senter - November 29, 2018 7:24 am
Photo credit Bishop Miege.

Miege holds signing ceremony for student-athletes. Bishop Miege High School on Wednesday held a signing ceremony marking six student-athletes’ commitment to play sports at the college level. The signees are:

  • Aleksei Hernandez-Nietling, University of Utah, Swimming
  • Serena Sparks, Bradley University, Volleyball
  • Mallory White, Pittsburg State University, Volleyball
  • Fallon Russell, Southern Illinois, Cross Country
  • Josh Earley, Northern Kentucky, Basketball
  • Zane Rodriguez, St. Mary’s, Swimming

