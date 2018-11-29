Best Bets for the Weekend: All things merry

Julia Westhoff - November 29, 2018 11:00 am
Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park
More than 70 trees in Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park are decorated each year for the holidays. Photo by Wendy Delzeit

The holiday season has officially arrived in northeast Johnson County, folks. And you’ll have no shortage of options for merriment this weekend.

  • Join Mayor Ken Sissom at HOlly Jolly HOliday Lights HOmemade Soup
    on Friday night at the Merriam Marketplace. After the tree lighting enjoy Santa, soup, games, and more at the Irene B. French Community Center.
  • Simultaneously (Santa, how do you do it?) in Lenexa the Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park Lighting Ceremony begins at 6. Carolers will be stationed along the trail around Rose’s Pond following the lighting ceremony. Santa Claus will be on hand to hear holiday wishes and hot chocolate will be available.
  • On Saturday morning head to the Blue Valley sports complex for the Candy Cane Hunt. Hundreds of candy canes will be hidden. Legend has it if the evil elf finds those candy canes first he will turn them all green. Hot chocolate and donuts will follow.
  • The Shawnee and Antioch branches of the Johnson County Libraries will be holding Gingerbread House Making events on Saturday morning. Register online for one of two sessions at each location.
  • Also on Saturday afternoon is the Shawnee Sister Cities Christkindlmarkt at the Shawnee City Hall. Santa will be there (with his reindeer this time), in addition to the Christmas Tree Lighting and other entertainment.
  • Finally, consider supporting local businesses at Overland Park Indoor Holiday Market, located at Matt Ross. Between the tasty treats, beverages, arts and crafts, jewelry, and boxed gift items you should be able to find great gift options to fit all your holiday needs.

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!

Never miss a story. Try full access today for just 99¢

You want to know what’s happening in Shawnee Mission. We make it easy. Sign up today for just 99¢ and get full access to all stories plus our premium email newsletters.

Try a subscription

Subscribe for access to comments section

Related stories