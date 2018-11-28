Your Health: Salty and sweet peanut butter bars



Nothing says winter like the smell of baked goods wafting through the house. These peanut butter chocolate chip bars are jam packed with creamy peanut butter, but also pack in whole grains and fiber. Try them as an after-school or post-workout treat.

Oats and barley give these bars body while peanuts and chocolate chips add crunch. Whether you share with the ones you love or eat the whole pan, they’re sure to be a hit.

The full recipe is available at MyHealthKC.com, your resource for living well in Kansas City. Backed by the experts at Shawnee Mission Health, MyHealthKC.com helps you explore local recipes, guides, wellness events and more to support your daily health journey.