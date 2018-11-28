Revised plans for 95Metcalf South call for apartments, independent living

The proposed mixed-use project on the former Sears site at isn’t the only new development in the offing for the heavily trafficked 95th and Metcalf corridor.

LANE4 Property Group has indicated to the city of Overland Park that it will submit revised plans for consideration at an upcoming Planning Commission meeting for its 95Metcalf South property, just north of the Sears property.

LANE4’s initial concept for the property included retail uses only, with the recently opened Lowe’s serving as the site anchor. Now, the company is planning to add both an apartment complex and an independent senior living facility to the mix. Those uses would require rezoning approval by the city.

LANE4 president Owen Buckley said planning for the multifamily building was still “quite preliminary,” but that the independent living idea “is much further along and could happen immediately.” The company had planned on pursuing a senior living project on the north side of the intersection, but that concept was scuttled when Shamrock Trading Corp. purchased the French Market land for a new office project.

Additionally, LANE4 is planning to replace the long-vacant Backyard Burgers property with a gas station/convenience store.

Buckley said the company had been working with Seritage, the company heading up the redevelopment of the Sears site, to coordinate site designs. The Seritage project expected to come before the planning commission next month includes a multifamily property as well.

“We are coordinating on common access points and cross easements,” Buckley said. “Our interests are aligned in that we both can help each other be successful. That said, we are independent of each other in that we both own our respective properties.”