Celebrate the coming of winter at Prairie Moon Waldorf School’s Winterlight Faire, Saturday, December 8



Whether it is hand-dipping beeswax candles, painting glass ornaments, or making glistening lanterns, there are numerous opportunities for hands-on fun at an upcoming holiday fair that has become a yearly tradition in the Kansas City area over the past decade.

The Winterlight Faire, held annually at Prairie Moon Waldorf School in Lawrence, is a family-friendly holiday open house that features unique gifts, food, entertainment, and crafts for both children and adults. In keeping with Waldorf’s “whole child” philosophy and nature-based curriculum, the event celebrates the bringing of light into the darkest time of year and offers a slate of activities that showcase the unique aspects of Waldorf education, the fastest-growing independent private-school movement worldwide.

The 2018 Winterlight Faire will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, December 8 at the school’s campus at 1853 E. 1600 Rd. (about 5 minutes from the East Lawrence I-70 exit). There is a suggested donation of $15 to cover costs of crafting materials, such as beeswax and wicks for hand-dipped candles, glass ornaments for painting, and lantern-making supplies. Other events include a children’s puppet show at 11:30 a.m. and a bake sale to raise money for an upcoming junior-high class trip.

Waldorf education, which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, emphasizes the concept of “heads, hands, and heart,” promoting a balance of physical, mental, and spiritual well-being in students. Waldorf education seeks to foster individuals who are motivated to serve humanity with strength of will, depth of feeling, clarity of thought, and the ability to work with others.

Today there are more than 1,000 independent Waldorf schools worldwide, including 137 in the United States. Prairie Moon, founded in 2001, currently serves approximately 95 students from early childhood through 8th grade, and is the only school to offer Waldorf education in Kansas.

For the youngest children and their parents, Prairie Moon also offers an upcoming “Sweet Peas Garden” parent-child class on Tuesdays and Saturdays for infants and toddlers (birth-3), which provides a joyful, supportive and educational break from the routine of the work week for both young children and their caregivers. More information about the upcoming sessions, which begin in January 2019, is at https://www.prairiemoon.org/parent-child-classes.

For more information on Prairie Moon Waldorf School and its educational offerings, visit http://www.prairiemoon.org, or follow the school on Facebook and Instagram.