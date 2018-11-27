Shawnee Mission soccer players earn All State honors, including defender of the year

SM East senior defender Charley Colby is the Kansas High School Soccer Coaches Association’s 2018 Defensive Player of the Year.

Colby is the top honoree among the Shawnee Mission student athletes who made this year’s 6A All State lists. Joining on the 6A 1st Team All State list are senior teammates Conor O’Toole, a midfielder, and Zach Bass, a defender. SM East came in third place in this year’s 6A championship tournament.

No other Shawnee Mission students made First Team All State, but the following players earned Second Team and Honorable Mention recognition:

Second Team All State

• Omar Sanyang, senior, SM South, forward

• Caden Nicholson, sophomore, SM East, forward

• Wiley Kirk, senior, SM South, goalkeeper

Honorable Mention

• TJ Mikkelson, junior, SM East, midfielder

Miege, Kansas City Christian players make 4-3-2-1A teams

Bishop Miege and Kansas City Christian players were well represented among the honorees on the 4-3-2-1A teams.

Miege senior Ethan Martinez won offensive player of the year, and teammate Tyler Gray, also a senior, won goalkeeper of the year. Kansas City Christian junior Andrew Brannon won defensive player of the year.

Bishop Miege won this year’s 4-3-2-1A state title.

Here are the other local players to earn All State honors in the 4-3-2-1A division.

First team all state

• Ethan Martinez, senior, Bishop Miege, forward

• Ben Pivovar, junior, KCC, midfielder

• Diego Olivas, junior, Bishop Miege, midfielder

• Tony Salas, junior, Bishop Miege, midfielder

• Garrett Hagan, junior, Bishop Miege, forward

• Sam Swaistyn, senior, KCC, forward

• Andrew Brannon, junior, KCC, defender

• Ramon Rodriguez, freshman, Bishop Miege, defender

• Tyler Gray, senior, Bishop Miege, goalkeeper