Briefly noted: Trash pick up delayed by a day in some areas due to storm; North Park meeting set for tonight in PV

Jay Senter - November 27, 2018 7:10 am

Storm delays trash pick up in some areas. Sunday’s winter storm forced some local waste haulers to delay trash pick up by a day this week. WCA informed the city of Fairway that it would be collecting waste today instead of on Monday as usual. And in Prairie Village, Republic pushed back all waste collection in the city by a day on account of road conditions.

North Park public meeting is tonight. Prairie Village will host a public input session on its proposed design for the new North Park at 67th and Roe Avenue tonight from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the community center next to City Hall. It’s a come-and-go format, so people can pop in whenever they like.

