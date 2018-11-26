Updates from Johnson County Community College: Volleyball round up

Drumroll please…We’re proud to announce the JCCC volleyball team placed third at the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) D-II Tournament! The Cavaliers have made 16 NJCAA Tournament appearances and this is the sixth time the team has finished among the top three at nationals.

A Record-Making Season

JCCC volleyball is the definition of hard work and dedication.

In late September and early October, the Lady Cavs held the number one ranking for two consecutive weeks in the NJCAA D-II Top-20 Poll. This is the first time this feat has occurred since 2010. It’s also the fourth time under 11-year head coach Jennifer Ei.

Individually, middle hitter Anna Hester posted a tremendous sophomore season and has her name sprinkled throughout JCCC’s record of all-time statistical leaders. With more than 700 career kills, she ranks 10th all-time in program history. Hester also ranks 13th for career block assists. The cherry on top of an unforgettable season? Hester was selected as an all-tournament performer. She finished the tourney with 51 kills and an attack percentage of .299.

Returning to the Court

We love nothing more than when our students return to JCCC to teach and coach. Ei is a prime example of this. She took over the reins of the volleyball program in 2008, becoming the program’s sixth head coach and first alumnus. Ei played for NJCAA Hall of Fame coach Jill Stinson in 2002, then served as her top assistant from 2003 to 2007. As assistant, Ei played a vital role in helping build Stinson’s legacy, and was prepared for the opportunity to step in as head coach. Under Ei’s direction, we have appeared in 88 of 95 polls, and have been a top-five team in 46 of 95 polls.

Join the Team!

We know sports are transformative. They encourage integrity, collaboration, responsiveness and leadership – the same core values we are dedicated to. If you are interested in playing for our volleyball team, or one of our other competitive programs, we invite you to learn more.