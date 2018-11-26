Shawnee planning commission approves Suttle Woods duplex subdivision

Leah Wankum - November 26, 2018 9:41 am
A rendering of the structures proposed for the Suttle Woods duplex residential subdivision. Image from city of Shawnee.

A new duplex residential subdivision is underway in western Shawnee.

Sunshine Development Corporation, the developer, is working with Phelps Engineering, the same company working on another residential subdivision in town, to build eight lots, or 16 units, on 5.61 acres on the west side of the 7600 block of Monticello Road.

The planning commission recommended in an 8-0 vote during its Nov. 19 meeting that the council approve rezoning the property from agricultural to duplex residential. Commissioners Brian Roth, Steven Wise and Rusty Mudgett were absent.

The homes will be two stories in design with a combination of hip and gable style roofs, according to city records. The developer and engineer must receive city approval of its final development plan before work can be completed on the new residential development.

