Shawnee Mission football players honored as members of All Sunflower League teams

A group of Shawnee Mission high school football players have been honored by league coaches as members of this year’s All Sunflower League Football teams.

First and Second team honorees from each Shawnee Mission School are:

SM East

P.J. Spencer, First Team All Sunflower, defensive line, senior

Tyler Stottle, First Team All Sunflower, linebacker, senior

Parker Willis, First Team All Sunflower, kicker and punter, senior

Andy Maddox, Second Team All Sunflower, quarterback, senior

Tony Friends, Second Team All Sunflower, running back, junior

Try Echols, Second Team All Sunflower, wide receiver, senior

Dan Scott, Second Team All Sunflower, offensive line, senior

Ashton Andino, Second Team All Sunflower, defensive line, senior

Joseph Mohr, Second Team All Sunflower, linebacker, senior

SM North

Billy Conaway, Jr., First Team All Sunflower, running back, and Second Team All Sunflower, kick returner, senior

SM Northwest

Ty Lindenman, Second Team All Sunflower, wide receiver, junior

SM South

Jack Roberts, First Team All Sunflower, quarterback, junior

Matt Miller, Second Team All Sunflower, offensive line, senior

Hunter Carpenter, Second Team All Sunflower, defensive back, senior

Will Huggins, Second Team All Sunflower, kicker, junior

SM West