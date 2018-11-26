Roeland Park marks 75th anniversary of St. Agnes Parish church building

A proclamation commemorating St. Agnes Parish church’s 75th anniversary was unanimously approved last week by the Roeland Park city council. The proclamation was introduced by Mayor Mike Kelly.

“It is a pleasure to extend this expression of the City’s esteem and best wishes to the members of this parish on such a memorable occasion,” Kelly said.

St. Agnes Pastor Father Bill Porter thanked the council for the proclamation.

The church was dedicated on November 25, 1943 after several delays caused by World War II. It was built at the intersection of Mission and 53rd Street on 5 acres of land donated by Katherine C. Roe.

While the church building is celebrating its 75th anniversary the parish has been operating for 95 years.

St. Agnes Parish has been home to a school, former convent, and rectory.

“Parishioners have been, and continue to be, some of the most active and dedicated Roeland Park citizens, donating their time and talents on various committees, special projects, and in elected office,” the proclamation reads.