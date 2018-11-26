Mission proposes creating community improvement district to pay for caved-in parking lot repair

Mission city leaders are considering creating a community improvement district to repair a cave-in of the Roeland Court parking lot.

Community improvement districts (CIDs) in the Shawnee Mission area are normally used to create a sales tax for funding new development projects or rehabilitating old infrastructure. In this case, activating a CID would allow property owners living at Roeland Court to have a longer period of time, as much as 22 years, to repay repair costs to their parking lot.

The 7- to 8-foot-deep subsidence of the parking lot at Roeland Court, at West 60th Terrace and Roeland Drive, was likely caused by fill material underneath that contained a mixture of clay, asphalt fragments and wood pieces, and “was not placed with uniform compactions,” according to professional opinions from George Butler and Associates, and Terracon.

City staff learned of the damages in August 2017 and have been working with the Roeland Court Homes Association and engineers to resolve the matter. City administrator Laura Smith introduced the CID as a solution to the council Nov. 14.

Repair costs total almost $1 million

The city sought other emergency funding options, but no other sources have been identified, according to a Nov. 8 city memo. Smith said the city would cover 66 percent, or $620,000, of the the project cost estimate of $963,885, while the homes association would cover the remaining $343,000.

GBA had estimated in its report that total repair costs are $782,936, as well as $330,000 in sanitary sewer repairs made by Johnson County Wastewater.

“We feel like, from a staff perspective, that this is a project that makes sense,” Smith told the council Nov. 14. “We would like to…ask the council to approving the community improvement district in moving forward with this project.”

In the meantime, the homes association has made some temporary repairs so that homeowners can access their garages in the rear of the buildings.

Sheldon Bucl, president of the Roeland Court Homeowners Association, said the area that experienced the subsidence has been a concern since the late 1990s.

Before the council could consider activating a CID for the subsidence, the homes association must guarantee that property owners representing at least 55 percent of both the land area and the assessed valuation within the proposed district would sign a petition approving the CID. So far, they have 16 signatures out of 20 homeowners.

The Mission council must conduct a public hearing on the CID petition before final approval. Smith anticipates the homes association will submit a petition in time for a public hearing in January.

City leaders and staff have also been working with the homes association to coordinate their parking lot repair efforts with stormwater work on the Rock Creek Channel Project. The city’s preferred solution for that is more than $4 million channel protection project to prevent further erosion. Mission’s planned contribution of $620,000 for the subsidence will contribute to the channel project. The city submitted its proposal to the Johnson County Stormwater Management Advisory Council to possibly receive funding for the project in the near future.