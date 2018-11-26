Longtime SM North art teacher Greg Brantman features his work at SMN gallery named for him

Artwork by longtime art teacher Greg Brantman is still on display at Shawnee Mission North High School.

Stephanie Dalley, an art teacher at Shawnee Mission North who arranged plans for the exhibit, said showcasing Brantman’s work is an honor for the school, especially considering that the art gallery is named after Brantman himself.

“We were just absolutely thrilled for him to want to show (his artwork),” Dalley said. “Just taking kids in and letting them see his work is an incredible opportunity for them.”

Brantman taught visual art classes at Shawnee Mission North for 38 years before retiring in 2012.

“He’s just beloved; people love him,” Dalley said. “I’ve only been in Shawnee Mission for two years, but I’ve known of Mr. Brantman for a very, very long time. He’s the kind of teacher people want to have – kind and low key. Once you’re in his presence, you kind of get a sense of what he would be like in a classroom.”

The exhibit features more than 15 two-dimensional art pieces, mostly landscape and made from oil pastel and colored pencil, as well as three clay/ceramic works and two carved woodworks.

The opening reception Nov. 5 in the gallery was “well attended” by current and retired Shawnee Mission art teachers as well as faculty from the Blue Valley School District, Dalley said.

“We were absolutely honored to host the show,” she said.

Visitors can view Brantman’s artwork in the gallery at the high school, 7401 Johnson Drive until Dec. 13.