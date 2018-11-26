Briefly noted: Governor declares state of disaster emergency in response to winter storm

Gov. Colyer issues disaster emergency declaration due to storm. The winter storm that brought blizzard conditions and several inches of snow to Johnson County on Sunday forced the cancelation of classes at Shawnee Mission schools this morning, extending a fall break that started Nov. 19. Gov. Jeff Colyer issued a state of disaster emergency in response to the storm, which caused conditions dangerous enough to force the closure of I-70. The declaration opened up the use of state resources to assist with response and recovery to damages and emergency situations.