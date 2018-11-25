Shawnee Mission schools canceled for Monday, Nov. 26

Looks like Shawnee Mission School District students’ fall break will be a day longer than expected.
Due to the heavy snowfall from today’s blizzard conditions, the district has canceled classes for Monday, Nov. 26.
Here’s the message posted by the district on Twitter Sunday evening.
All schools in the Shawnee Mission School District will be closed on Monday, November 26, 2018 due to the inclement weather. Please be careful and safe if you do have to venture outside!
— SM School District (@theSMSD) November 25, 2018