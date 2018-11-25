Shawnee Mission schools canceled for Monday, Nov. 26

Jay Senter - November 25, 2018 5:26 pm
The district is required to approve a spending plan for the coming year by August.

Looks like Shawnee Mission School District students’ fall break will be a day longer than expected.

Due to the heavy snowfall from today’s blizzard conditions, the district has canceled classes for Monday, Nov. 26.

Here’s the message posted by the district on Twitter Sunday evening.

