Your Community: Coloring it bold



An exhibition of Women’s Voices is on display at Johnson County Library, featuring six renown female artists – Laura Berman, Jane Booth, Teresa Dirks, Cheryl Eve Acosta, Katrina Revenaugh and Robin VanHoozer – who use color, shape and lines as a cultural currency to convey rich conversations and take risks. They see beyond what is there and re-present it in seemingly confident and courageous ways. You are seeing abstract thoughts put into practice.

This exhibition is curated by Susana Bruhn, Director of GUILDit – Kansas City’s forum where art and business fuse. All six artists are GUILDit alumnae who have taken great strides in the business aspect of their work so that all areas of their work may flourish.

This exhibition and program series is funded in part by Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, Francis Family Foundation and Johnson County Library. Support provided by ArtsKC. For more information about GUILDit, visit guildit.org.

Closing Reception and Discussion: Renown KC Artists Share Insights

Thursday, Dec. 13 @ 6-8 pm

Central Resource Library



Light refreshments at 6 pm and then a panel discussion at 6:30 pm that expands the conversation of women in art to include three additional local artists: Maria Boyd, Nicole Emanuel and Molly Hammer. Join these local celebrities, along with moderator Ebony Johnson, at this discussion presented in partnership with GUILDit. Q&A will follow.

