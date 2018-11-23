Shawnee planning commission approves Bahnson Estates subdivision

A new residential subdivision is in the works on the northwest corner of Johnson Drive and Lackman Road.

Jeffrey and Julie Bahnson, owners of the property, plan to work with Phelps Engineering to build single-family homes across three lots totaling 7.58 acres west of the 5800 block of Lackman Road. The subdivision would accompany the Bahnson family’s existing home on the property.

The Shawnee planning commission recommended in an 8-0 vote during its Nov. 19 meeting that the council approve rezoning the property from agricultural to single-family residential. Commissioners Brian Roth, Steven Wise and Rusty Mudgett were absent.

City records indicate that rezoning the property will “allow for the creation of two additional residential lots in an area that has seen significant residential development over the past few years.” The Whitright subdivision neighbors the property to the south.