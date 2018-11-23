NEJC Chamber names 2018 business award winners

Last weekend, the NEJC Chamber announced the winners of its annual business awards at the organization’s annual gala.
The 2018 winners and nominees were:
Corporate Business of the Year: ScriptPro
Nominees: IKEA, Johnson County Community College, Lathrop Gage, ScriptPro
New Business of the Year: KC Pretzel Boy’s
Nominees: Ad Astra Market, The Farmer’s House, KC Pretzel Boy’s, Mission Chateau
Small Business of the Year: Springboard Creative
Nominees: Casany Décor, The Compton Agency, SNP Photography, Springboard Creative
Warman Service Award: Cat Heisler, Pete’s Pest Control
Nominees: Cat Heisler, Pete’s Pest Control; David Swinehart, Oak Park Studios; Ron Cline, MailWorks