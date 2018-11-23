NEJC Chamber names 2018 business award winners

Jay Senter - November 23, 2018 9:30 am
Kevin Fullerton of Springboard Creative accepts the chamber’s Small Business of the Year Award. Photo credit Tricia O’Connor-Baska, SNAP Photography.

Last weekend, the NEJC Chamber announced the winners of its annual business awards at the organization’s annual gala.

The 2018 winners and nominees were:

Corporate Business of the Year: ScriptPro
Nominees: IKEA, Johnson County Community College, Lathrop Gage, ScriptPro

New Business of the Year: KC Pretzel Boy’s
Nominees: Ad Astra Market, The Farmer’s House, KC Pretzel Boy’s, Mission Chateau

Small Business of the Year: Springboard Creative
Nominees: Casany Décor, The Compton Agency, SNP Photography, Springboard Creative

Warman Service Award: Cat Heisler, Pete’s Pest Control
Nominees: Cat Heisler, Pete’s Pest Control; David Swinehart, Oak Park Studios; Ron Cline, MailWorks

