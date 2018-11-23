Briefly noted: Public meeting on North Park design in PV set for Tuesday

North Park design meeting set for early next week. The city of Prairie Village will host a public meeting next Tuesday, Nov. 27 to present the planned design for the city’s new North Park at 67th and Roe. The meeting will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Prairie Village Community Center. The committee tasked with developing programming and design for the park is proposing a layout with two play areas, restrooms, a bocce ball court, a display garden and a historical marker.
