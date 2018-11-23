Best Bets for the Weekend: Walk, drive, shop

Julia Westhoff - November 23, 2018 11:00 am
Overland Park’s holiday luminary walk at the arboretum kicks off this weekend. Photo credit city of Overland Park.

Still digesting yesterday’s feast? Move your feet and check out any of this weekend’s fun family events:

  • One of our favorite activities of the year starts tonight – the Overland Park Arboretum Luminary Walk. Grab your entire family and enjoy a mile of candles, holiday lights, live musical entertainment, Santa Claus, horse-drawn wagon rides, hot cider around a campfire and more.
  • If it’s too chilly for you to leave your car, enjoy the Holiday Lights on Farmstead Lane at Deanna Rose. This year new features have been added to this 38-minute light and music show outside of the facility.
  • Support small businesses this Saturday. Downtown Overland Park will be having special promotions and hot drinks. Also check out Corinth Square, the Prairie Village Shops, and the Lenexa Public Market for some wonderful locally-owned stores.

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!

Never miss a story. Try full access today for just 99¢

You want to know what’s happening in Shawnee Mission. We make it easy. Sign up today for just 99¢ and get full access to all stories plus our premium email newsletters.

Try a subscription

Subscribe for access to comments section

Related stories