Best Bets for the Weekend: Walk, drive, shop

Still digesting yesterday’s feast? Move your feet and check out any of this weekend’s fun family events:
- One of our favorite activities of the year starts tonight – the Overland Park Arboretum Luminary Walk. Grab your entire family and enjoy a mile of candles, holiday lights, live musical entertainment, Santa Claus, horse-drawn wagon rides, hot cider around a campfire and more.
- If it’s too chilly for you to leave your car, enjoy the Holiday Lights on Farmstead Lane at Deanna Rose. This year new features have been added to this 38-minute light and music show outside of the facility.
- Support small businesses this Saturday. Downtown Overland Park will be having special promotions and hot drinks. Also check out Corinth Square, the Prairie Village Shops, and the Lenexa Public Market for some wonderful locally-owned stores.