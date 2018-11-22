Happy Thanksgiving, northeast Johnson County

Jay Senter - November 22, 2018 6:00 am

Norman-Rockwells-Thanksgiving-Meal-1943

Dearest readers, there’s something I really want to tell you: Happy Thanksgiving.

If we haven’t mentioned it lately, we are exceedingly thankful for those of you who follow the site, and exponentially more thankful for the nearly 2,000 of you who are paying subscribers. We wouldn’t be able to produce truly local coverage of northeast Johnson County without your support.

Get Shawnee Mission Post's latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!

We’ll be taking Thursday day off to spend time with family (and nap, most likely). But! We’ll be back Friday morning with fresh stories! Huzzah!

Have a great holiday, everyone!

