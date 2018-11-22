Happy Thanksgiving, northeast Johnson County

Dearest readers, there’s something I really want to tell you: Happy Thanksgiving.

If we haven’t mentioned it lately, we are exceedingly thankful for those of you who follow the site, and exponentially more thankful for the nearly 2,000 of you who are paying subscribers. We wouldn’t be able to produce truly local coverage of northeast Johnson County without your support.

We’ll be taking Thursday day off to spend time with family (and nap, most likely). But! We’ll be back Friday morning with fresh stories! Huzzah!

Have a great holiday, everyone!