Briefly noted: SMSD parents plan to voice concerns about iPad use at board meeting; Cyclist seriously injured in Mission crash; Merriam honored for workplace environment

Parents plan to voice concerns about iPad use at School Board meeting. A group of Shawnee Mission parents who are concerned about the implementation of the district’s 1:1 technology initiative for elementary school students are organizing a show of concern at Monday’s school board meeting. The parents, who have met with district administrators in recent weeks to discuss the issue, say that teachers have been given little guidance about how to manage iPad use in the classroom and that students have been exposed to content that isn’t appropriate for their age through the devices. Several parents plan to speak during the public comment portion of the meeting next week.

Bike-car crash on Mission leaves sends cyclist to hospital with serious injuries. A cyclist suffered serious injuries during rush hour when his bike got involved in a collision with a vehicle near 85th and Mission Tuesday evening. Prairie Village police say the driver of the car is cooperating with the investigation. Anyone with information about the crash should contact police at 913-385-4622.

City of Merriam honored for innovative workplace environment. Merriam recently won the 2018 When Work Works Award, a national recognition for having best practices and flexible workplaces, by the Society of Human Resources Management. Two-thirds of the Merriam’s score was based on a survey sent to city staff. [City of Merriam Wins Prestigious National Award for Innovative and Effective Workplace Practices — City of Merriam]