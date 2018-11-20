Mixed-use development with apartments, fitness center, movie theater proposed for Sears site on Metcalf

Another big change may be coming to the former Metcalf South land in Overland Park.

A developer has submitted a development proposal and rezoning request with the city that calls for the demolition of the former Sears building on the site and the construction of a mixed-use project. Sears closed its Metcalf operation last fall after more than 50 years in business.

The proposal by Seritage Growth Properties, which will go before the Overland Park Planning Commission in December, calls for:

A four-story, 104,400 square foot apartment building on the east side of the property.

Four stand-alone restaurants situated around a roundabout traffic feature just east of the entrance from Metcalf.

A strip of four retail spaces totalling just under 70,000 square feet that would be situated along the site’s southern property line.

A 12,000 square foot commercial fitness center

A 39,000 square foot movie theater

A paved walking path along much of the perimeter of the site.

Here’s an overview of the proposed layout:

In their submittal, the developers say they hope the multifamily building will act as a shield for the single family homes on the east.

“The site layout and design is keenly focused on the transition to adjacent uses and the neighborhood,” reads the document filed with the planning commission. “The single family residential to the east and south of our project will be protected by a multifamily building to act as a harmonious buffer to the traffic and activity contained inside the balance of the commercial areas of the project.”

The site would have to be rezoned to accommodate the plans.

“Currently the property is zoned CP2, which served the now defunct Metcalf South Shopping Center, but is not flexible enough for our desired mixed-use programming,” reads the developer’s document. “In furtherance of the Metcalf Vision Plan, we support Overland Park’s goal of combining new jobs and economic opportunities with an infusion of new residential units and mixed-use commercial buildings. Improved landscaping and streets will create an environment that will enhance not only the Metcalf Corridor but the entire City of Overland Park.”

Overland Park Planning Manager Leslie Karr said the developer had indicated to the city that it hoped for work to commence on the first phase of construction, which may include the retail building and the theater, by the end of 2019 or early 2020.

Here are a few renderings of the project. Here’s the wide overview shot:

Here are the proposed theater and fitness center:

Here’s the retail strip on the southern edge of the property:

Here are the restaurants:

And here’s the apartment building: