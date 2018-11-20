Briefly noted: Overland Park kicks off Most-Spirited Holiday House contest; SM South student’s family sues over fatal wreck

Overland Park’s Most-Spirited Holiday Home contest returns. Overland Park has kicked off its annual Most-Spirited Holiday Home contest. Residents can submit a photo of their holiday decorations, which the city will post on its Facebook page. The photo that gets the most likes earns the title — and a family pack of day passes to the Matt Ross Community Center. [The search is on for Overland Park’s Most-Spirited Holiday Home — City of Overland Park]

SM South student’s family sues off-duty cop over fatal wreck. The family of Chandan Rajanna, the SM South senior killed in a wreck on I-435 outside Arrowhead Stadium last month, is suing the off-duty police officer who was driving the van that slammed into the car Rajanna was in. The suit accuses Terrell Watkins of negligence and driving too fast. [Family of Shawnee Mission South student killed in KCPD van wreck sues police officer — Kansas City Star]